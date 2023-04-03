BJP's 'Micro, Wait-And-Watch' Strategy To Pick Karnataka Candidates

The BJP is likely to announce its candidates after the nomination process begins on April 13.

The BJP, eager to avoid any misstep in Karnataka, has launched mini polls across the state to identify the most winnable candidates for the May 10 election.

The ruling party is yet to name its Karnataka candidates, and sources say it is planned. The BJP's Central Election Committee, which takes decisions on elections, was scheduled to meet in the second week of April.

The party is likely to announce its candidates after the nomination process begins on April 13. Sources say this is to deny disgruntled ticket-seekers a chance to switch sides in case they are not chosen.

For the BJP, these polls are crucial as the party looks to defy the trend of the incumbent government being voted out. In its "wait-and-watch" strategy, the BJP is keeping tabs on the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) candidates' lists.

Until then, the BJP has set its "micro process" in motion to finalise candidates, sources say. This involves internal surveys and polls in each constituency - a model last used in Himachal Pradesh.

In the exercise that began two weeks back, local leaders in each assembly constituency were asked to vote for the three best candidates. They were handed voting slips and asked to mark their preference.

The ballot boxes were brought to Bengaluru and based on the results, each constituency had three top names.

These names were tallied with the internal survey and opinion polls. The BJP's core group in the state met at the weekend to discuss names district-wise.

The candidates, sources say, are being judged on image, winnability and deniability (whether the sitting MLA can be dropped if there is anti-incumbency).

Slammed by corruption allegations against its current government in Karnataka, the BJP says it will emphasise on candidates with a clean image, who do not face corruption cases. For winnability, the BJP will not hesitate to reel in candidates from rivals Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), sources said.

The names will be sent to the Central Election Committee.

Karnataka will vote in a single phase on May 10 and the results will be announced three days later.