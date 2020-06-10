Karnataka Denies Permission For Congress Leader's Event Amid Pandemic

Congress's DK Shivakumar has been appointed as Karnataka Congress chief

The BJP government in Karnataka has denied permission for an event where the Congress's Karnataka troubleshooter DK Shivakumar was scheduled to take charge as state Congress chief on June 14. The state government while denying permission cited the coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

Mr Shivakumar is not happy about the government's move. "I have requested the government thrice. 31st was the first date. Then 7th. Then 14th. I applied as per the norms. It was shocking. I was given a written reply that as per COVID-19 guidelines, they can't allow us," the Congress leader said.

"They have already given permission in West Bengal. BJP rallies have been held in Odisha and Bihar. We announced this programme more than two months ago... We had a trial meeting with party workers. But the government has refused permission. The BJP has organised events in other states. Is this not politics? They are misusing the disaster management guidelines. We will not hold the event inside a room. We are political animals," Mr Shivakumar said.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Mr Shivakumar's colleague tweeted:

I condemn the decision of Karnataka government to deny the permission to conduct oath taking ceremony of @INCKarnataka President @DKShivakumar.



This is politically motivated & intended towards hurting the opposition.#ಬಿಜೆಪಿ_ದುರಾಡಳಿತ — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) June 9, 2020

The Congress in Karnataka tweeted that the "BJP government was indulging in vendetta politics" by denying permission for the event scheduled for June 14, titled "Prathijna Dina". The party tweeted the event is to be held at 7,800 locations across Karnataka and some 10 lakh party workers are likely to attend, following safety rules and social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On June 14th, 'PRATHIJNA DINA' was to be held at 7,800 locations across Karnataka with 10 lakh+ Congress Karyakartas attending it, with care taken w.r.t safety precautions for COVID & social distancing



By denying permission to it again, BJP Govt is indulging in vendetta politics pic.twitter.com/lpna43Jubu — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) June 9, 2020

The BJP came to power in Karnataka in July last year after the Congress and Janata Dal Secular coalition collapsed. The Congress did badly in bypolls to seats left vacant by its MLAs who had switched loyalty to the BJP, following which Dinesh Gundu Rao had resigned as state Congress chief. Mr Shivakumar was appointed after that.