Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Hits Back At PM Modi For 'Commission' Remark

"You made common people stand in queues to deposit their money in the banks and then let Nirav Modi run away with Rs 12,000 crore of people's money," Mr Siddaramaiah tweeted.
PM Modi on Monday raked up the commission charge and urged people to elect the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming state Assembly poll to have a "government with a mission".
"I received many calls from people after I said at a rally in Bengaluru recently that a 10 per cent commission government was ruling the state. They said the commission was more than 10 per cent. You decide if you want a commission or a mission government," PM Modi had said addressing a public meeting in Mysuru.
Comments
Lashing out at the Prime Minister for his "disparaging" comments, the Congress leader hailing from Mysuru district said: "Someone from Mysuru would have never allowed a fugitive run away".