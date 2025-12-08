Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Karnataka Businessman Kidnapped For Rs 30 Lakh, Cops Rescue Him In 4 Hours

Initial investigation revealed that the gang had been monitoring Lokesh's movements for nearly 15 days before executing the kidnapping

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Karnataka Businessman Kidnapped For Rs 30 Lakh, Cops Rescue Him In 4 Hours
Five men arrived in a Tata Sumo and forcibly took Lokesh away

A real estate businessman from Karnataka was kidnapped for ransom, and the city police cracked the case in a dramatic, film-style rescue within just four hours. 

CCTV visuals of the abduction and the suspects fleeing in a vehicle have also emerged.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Lokesh was abducted late at night near the Heritage Club in Mysuru on December 6. Five men arrived in a Tata Sumo and forcibly took him away. Soon after, the kidnappers used Lokesh's mobile phone to call his wife and demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

A panicked Lokesh's wife immediately informed the Vijayanagar Police. Officers launched a swift operation and tracked the suspects to a location about 50 km from Mysuru. All five accused were arrested, and Lokesh was rescued safely.

Initial investigation revealed that the gang had been monitoring Lokesh's movements for nearly 15 days before executing the kidnapping as he was returning from the Heritage Club.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com