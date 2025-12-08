Karnataka Businessman Kidnapped For Rs 30 Lakh, Cops Rescue Him In 4 Hours

A real estate businessman from Karnataka was kidnapped for ransom, and the city police cracked the case in a dramatic, film-style rescue within just four hours.

CCTV visuals of the abduction and the suspects fleeing in a vehicle have also emerged.

Lokesh was abducted late at night near the Heritage Club in Mysuru on December 6. Five men arrived in a Tata Sumo and forcibly took him away. Soon after, the kidnappers used Lokesh's mobile phone to call his wife and demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh.

A panicked Lokesh's wife immediately informed the Vijayanagar Police. Officers launched a swift operation and tracked the suspects to a location about 50 km from Mysuru. All five accused were arrested, and Lokesh was rescued safely.

Initial investigation revealed that the gang had been monitoring Lokesh's movements for nearly 15 days before executing the kidnapping as he was returning from the Heritage Club.