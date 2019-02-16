Karnataka Businessman Jailed For Rs 7.35 Crore Tax Default

The businessman hails from Tumakuru, which is 70 km from Bengaluru

Karnataka | | Updated: February 16, 2019 14:22 IST
The businessman has been sent to jail for six months (Representational)


Bengaluru: 

The Income-Tax department arrested and jailed a Karnataka businessman for defaulting on paying Rs 7.35 crore as income tax arrears and interest despite reminders, an official said today.

"The defaulter was arrested and produced before the Tax Recovery Officer here on Friday, and sent to the city central jail for six months for failing to pay his tax arrears," said the department in a statement in Bengaluru.

The official, however, did not name the defaulter and the nature of his business, except that he is from Tumakuru, 70 km northwest from Karnataka's capital.

