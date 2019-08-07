Two Weeks After Karnataka Switch, BS Yediyurappa Remains One-Man Cabinet

Congress and JDS attacked BS Yediyurappa for visiting Delhi while Karnataka grapples wth floods.

It has been almost two weeks since BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as chief minister of Karnataka. But he still remains the only one in the cabinet. Mr Yediyurappa's party, the BJP, took over in the state after the coalition between the Congress and the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) lost a trust vote in the assembly last month. Mr Yediyurappa proved his majority last week in a House that had shrunk in numbers after the disqualification of 17 Congress and JDS MLAs. The coalition says the BJP engineered the collapse of its government - and that rebels were promised rewards by that party.

Those rebels cannot contest elections until the end of the current assembly as ruled by the then speaker, Ramesh Kumar, but they have all approached the Supreme Court on the matter.

As it stands, they cannot be given berths in the new BJP government, but the BJP may want to keep some berths vacant as a token of faith in case the Supreme Court gives them relief. There are also several senior BJP leaders among the party's 105 MLAs who would need to be included.

Mr Yediyurappa visited Delhi this week to sort out the cabinet situation with national leaders of his party. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The death of former Foreign Minister and BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj may have delayed that process. But the BJP is hopeful the proposed list will soon be cleared and at least part of the cabinet will be sworn in later this week.

The Congress and the JDS are going on the offensive.

The Karnataka Congress tweeted: "As Karnataka reels from floods, Chief Minister Shri @BSYBJP is not even in the state and is camping in Delhi. And there is no sign of a cabinet to deal with the emergency. @BJP4Karnataka is yet again proving their incompetency in governance."

The Janata Dal Secular tweeted: "@BSYBJP While the state is reeling under severe floods, you've not formed the cabinet yet,& on a selfish trip to Delhi. Do you get sadistic pleasure by seeing lakhs of people in distress? Is this why you toppled a perfectly functioning govt? To see people suffer? Shame on you!"

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.