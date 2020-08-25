Karnataka BJP Welcomes Former IPS Officer ''Singham'' K Annamalai Into Party

k Annamalai, who served Karnataka police, today joined the BJP

The BJP's Karnataka unit leaders have welcomed former IPS officer K Annamalai, who was popularly known as ''Singham'' of the state police, joining the party.

Mr Annamalai, who served Karnataka police, today joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of the party's general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan, and later met national president J P Nadda and general secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh.

He will be associated with the party unit in Tamil Nadu, which is his home state and has said he would work to bring the "nationalist spirit" there.

Welcoming the former officer to "BJP family", party's Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel in a tweet said, "BJP is the party consisting of nationalists and genuine patriots.Every citizen who has the goal of serving the nation will support BJP."

"Delighted to welcome an exemplary former IPS officer popularly known as ''Singham'' @annamalai_k, to @BJP4India!" Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan tweeted.

Karnataka Education Minister Suresh Kumar in a tweet recalling that Annamalai was known for dynamism and promptitude in the police department said, his joining the BJP has brought in happiness.

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, pointing out that Annamalai was a Karnataka cadre IPS officer, said he had served in several places including Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru with efficiency and is now joining BJP after taking voluntary retirement.

State Tourism Minister C T Ravi too noting that Mr Annamalai was popularly known as "real Singham" of the Karnataka Police, said he was popular across the state for his dynamism and efficiency.

Several other party leaders, including Agriculture Minister B C Patil, also a former police officer, have welcomed Annamalai joining the party.

Mr Annamalai, who was then the Deputy Commissioner of police (Bengaluru South) resigned from the Indian Police Service in May last year, stating that he wanted to pursue "public service."

Known as "upright", "honest" and "brave" officer, he was so popular among the people during his stint as SP of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts that there were protests following his transfer.

A 2011 batch IPS officer, Annamalai hails from Karur in Tamil Nadu.

He began his career as an assistant superintendent of police, Karkala sub-division in 2013.

