Karnataka Bandh Live: Empty Streets, Unusual Calm In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Normal life is likely to be hit in Karnataka today following the state-wide bandh called by several pro-Kannada outfits demanding the Prime Minister's intervention in the inter-state Mahadayi river water dispute with Goa. The dawn-to-dusk bandh is expected to be in total in the northern districts that come under Malaprabha river basin. In other parts, normal life may be disrupted as certain public services are expected to decide on their operations, depending on the situation
While most private school managements have decided to remain shut, for government schools, district administrations have been authorized to take a decision, depending on the situation. Several examinations have also been rescheduled. The film industry and multiplexes are likely to stop operations today. Petrol bunks, banks and agriculture Produce Marketing Committees are expected to function as usual. State transport buses are likely to ply. However authorities say the services will depend on the situation. Autorickshaws and taxis are also likely to follow the norm.
Here are the Live Updates of the Karnataka Bandh:
#WATCH: Protest held in #Attibelle during bandh in Karnataka over Mahadayi water dispute pic.twitter.com/q3WSgtx5Xt- ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2018
BJP Calls For Retaliatory Shutdown During Rahul Gandhi's Karnataka Visit
In a tit-for-tat move to the bandh call during BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to Karnataka, the party's state unit today decided to observe district specific shutdown during Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's state tour in February.
BJP party president Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally in Mysuru today to mark the culmination of the state wide Parivartana Rally of BS Yedurappa, the BJP's chief ministerial face in Karnataka. Karnataka goes to poll later this year.
On account of the shutdown called by various organizations, as a precautionary measure, Wipro Limited has declared holiday for employees in Karnataka today. Business Continuity Plans have been invoked to avoid disruption to mission critical project, tech-giant Wipro said in a statement reported by news agency ANI.
Protesters attempted to stall rail and road traffic in some places. Buses are off the roads and there is less traffic on Bengaluru's usually crowded roads. Some autos continue to ply despite call for shutdown.
