Karnataka Bandh Live: Empty Streets, Unusual Calm In Bengaluru

Karnataka Bandh: Bus services remain suspended over Mahadayi water dispute

Here are the Live Updates of the Karnataka Bandh:

Normal life is likely to be hit in Karnataka today following the state-wide bandh called by several pro-Kannada outfits demanding the Prime Minister's intervention in the inter-state Mahadayi river water dispute with Goa. The dawn-to-dusk bandh is expected to be in total in the northern districts that come under Malaprabha river basin. In other parts, normal life may be disrupted as certain public services are expected to decide on their operations, depending on the situationWhile most private school managements have decided to remain shut, for government schools, district administrations have been authorized to take a decision, depending on the situation. Several examinations have also been rescheduled. The film industry and multiplexes are likely to stop operations today. Petrol bunks, banks and agriculture Produce Marketing Committees are expected to function as usual. State transport buses are likely to ply. However authorities say the services will depend on the situation. Autorickshaws and taxis are also likely to follow the norm.