Congress, BJP Mock Each Other Over Karnataka Seat Distribution

The Congress and the BJP seem to be mocking each other over internal troubles in distribution of tickets and allotting seats to top leaders of their parties.

With the Congress having announced candidates for 166 seats and the BJP yet to come out with its first list, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that senior BJP ministers, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, are keen to change their seats to negate anti-incumbency. Hitting back at Mr Surjewala, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya took to Twitter and focussed on the confusion over seats for former Chief Minister Siddaramiah.

In his tweet, responding to Mr Surjewala's comments, Lahar Singh Siroya claimed that Mr Siddaramiah was "running away" from the Badami seat that he won in 2018 and the Chamundeshwari seat which he lost to the Janata Dal (Secular) in the same election. He also took on Rahul Gandhi and Mr Surjewala himself.

Can you first explain why @siddaramaiah has run away from Badami, Chamundeshwari and Kolar? He is your ‘mass leader' without a constituency. Why did @RahulGandhi run away to Wayanad? Can you name the constituency you lost in Haryana? @rssurjewala@INCIndia@INCKarnataka



1/2 https://t.co/RcAyG6hedE — Lahar Singh Siroya (@LaharSingh_MP) April 7, 2023

The choice of seats for Siddaramiah has been a delicate issue for the party as the former Chief Minister has been demanding a second seat for himself. He had initially declared he would contest from the Kolar seat, but later chose the Varuna seat. Now, he wants to contest from Kolar as well, but the party has maintained a one seat per candidate policy.

While the Congress is expected to release more names in the coming days, the BJP's first list is expected in the next couple of days according to party leaders. There has been hectic lobbying for seats in the ruling party. Karnataka goes to polls on May 10 (Sunday) and candidates have to file nominations by April 20.