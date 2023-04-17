Karnataka Election 2023: 5 Points On Preetham Gowda, BJP's Candidate In Hassan

Bengaluru:
Sitting BJP MLA from Hassan constituency Preetham Gowda is trying his luck from the seat for a second consecutive term in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election.
Preetham Gowda is considered a strong contender from the constituency, which has been a Janata Dal (Secular) bastion for years. This time JD(S) has fielded HS Swaroop, son of four-time party MLA HS Prakash.
What you should know about BJP's Hassan candidate
- Preetham Gowda contested his first election in 2018 from the Hassan Assembly constituency and emerged victorious. He defeated HS Prakash of the JD(S) by a margin of 13,000 votes.
- The BJP leader belongs to the influential Vokkaliga community.
- He is said to have played a crucial role in BJP's victory in the 2019 Krishnarajpet by-election. Preetham Gowda, along with BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra, and former deputy chief minister Ashwath Narayan, had led the campaign in the constituency.
- Before entering politics, Preetham Gowda worked for over six years at Levis as a National Business Development Manager.
- He obtained a bachelor of engineering degree in computer science from the Malnad College of Engineering in Hassan.