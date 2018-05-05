Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 Live Updates: Amid A War Of Words, High Voltage Campaign Continues

Karnataka Election 2018: PM Modi will address four rallies in the poll-bound state today. (File)

10:11 (IST) PM Modi this morning tweeted about the four election rallies he is scheduled to address in Karnataka. "Today once again I have the opportunity of connecting with my sisters and brothers of Karnataka. Would be addressing four rallies across the state," he posted on the micro-blogging site. PM Modi will address the first rally in Tumakuru at 11 am. Here is the schedule of Shri @narendramodi's public rallies in Karnataka on 5th May, 2018.

Gripped by election fever, the southern state of Karnataka will see four public meetings by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, a day after the BJP released its election manifesto underling loan waiver for farmers, among other poll promises. Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi, however, hit back at the BJP saying the manifesto was "poorly crafted" and had nothing new to offer.Leaders from both the BJP and Congress have engaged into a war of words in the run up to the polling day on May 12. This week, PM Modi has attacked Congress, currently ruling the state, on several instances over condition of farmers, safety of women, and corruption in the state. He even said that the "garden city of Bengaluru" had turned into a "garbage city" prompting a reaction from Rahul Gandhi. Mr Gandhi called PM "a natural liar" and said he had insulted Bengaluru by giving it the label.