Karnataka's 'Lake Man' Who Ended Water Crisis Gets Lifetime-Free Bus Pass

Kame Gowda's efforts led to dry hillocks getting vegetation and greenery increased

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the "Lake Man" of Karnataka, the state government has given a lifetime-free bus pass to Kame Gowda, 82, to travel in all classes of government buses.

In a tweet along with the photograph of the bus pass, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has already issued a lifetime free bus pass to Mr Gowda.

A shepherd from Dasanadoddi village in Karnataka's Mandya district, Mr Gowda became known for digging 16 ponds while taking out his cattle to graze on a barren hillock. He dug the ponds one by one while the cattle were grazing.

His efforts led to the dry hillocks getting vegetation and the greenery increased substantially as the water table increased.

Recognising his work, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy had honoured him with the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in November 2018.

My Yediyurappa said the decision for the lifetime bus pass was taken as Mr Gowda had in an interview to a newspaper said he would like to have one.

While emphasising on water conservation in his radio talk, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi narrated Mr Gowda's story to highlight how the shepherd solved the problem of water scarcity in his village, calling him the "Water Warrior".