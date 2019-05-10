Justice Shreeniwas Oka Sworn-In As Chief Justice Of Karnataka High Court

Karnataka Governor administered the oath of office to Justice Shreeniwas Oka.

Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was sworn-in as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court in Bengaluru on Friday.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R Vala administered the oath of office to Justice Shreeniwas Oka at the Raj Bhavan.

"Oka took the oath in English as the new Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court at the Glass House in Raj Bhavan," an official told reporters in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, judges of the high court and other dignitaries, including state government officials, were present on the occasion.

Justice Shreeniwas Oka, 58, of the Bombay High Court, succeeded Justice Dinesh Maheshwari who was elevated as a Supreme Court judge in January.

The central government on April 30 notified Shreeniwas Oka's appointment by President Ram Nath Kovind on the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium on April 8.

Shreeniwas Oka was appointed additional judge of the Bombay High Court in August, 2003 and was made a permanent judge of the same court in November, 2005.

