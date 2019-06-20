HD Kumaraswamy's Rural Outreach Begins With 'Village Stays' Today

HD Kumaraswamy will spend the coming days touring villages.

Karnataka Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy, will resume his "village stays" in the state from Friday. The Janata Dal Secular leader had stayed at homes of his rural constituents in his earlier stint as chief minister in 2006-07 - but this time the plan is for him to stay overnight in village schools.

The first village he will stay at is Chandraki in Yadgir district in the north of the state. There is expected to be a "Janata Darshan" for the people to meet the chief minister. There are reports that the village is receiving a bit of a facelift ahead of this visit.

The village stays have been criticised as publicity stunts by the opposition BJP in the state. One leader has said the village stays showed the desire of Mr Kumaraswamy to get away from political pressure in Bengaluru and enjoy some peace.

The JDS won just one seat out of the seven it contested in the Lok Sabha polls in the state. The Congress, the party's coalition partner which fought the polls in alliance with the JDS, did no better. It contested 21 and won just one seat.

"My village visit is one popular programme in this state. When I was chief minister in 2006 - at that time there was a demand from all over the state to visit those villages. This time, whatever lapses are there during village stay in previous years, we are going to correct it. This programme is going to help in the surrounding area, not only that village. This is a new kind of village stay. I am going to meet all the people who want to share their problems with me from morning 10 am to evening 6 pm. I will get information from the common man and give direction to our officers," Mr Kumaraswamy told journalists in Bengaluru.

"The ministers will also start their village stay programmes. They will teach the people. Not just ministers. I have also instructed even MLAs," he added.