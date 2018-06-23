HD Kumaraswamy Denies Police Tortured Accused In Gauri Lankesh Murder Case Right wing groups have alleged that the accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case have been treated roughly, an allegation denied by the chief minister

Share EMAIL PRINT Journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her Bengaluru home last year Bengaluru: The lawyers of the men arrested in connection with the murder of Bengaluru journalist Gauri Lankesh in September last year have claimed that any statements made by the accused were extracted with torture. Right wing groups have alleged that the accused have been treated roughly.



Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has denied the allegations. "This question you are putting about our officers on torture... They had arrested some more people. After interrogation, they released them," Mr Kumaraswamy told reporters after an event attended by senior police officers.



"When they went back to their village they said that police officers have treated them very well. That statement we have seen in the newspapers. Those police officers are not torturing anybody, particularly innocent people," the chief minister said.



Mr Kumaraswamy's deputy G Parameshwara said the state will not allow any group to disturb the peace in the southern state. "We are cautioning them that they should not take over the peace of the state," Mr Parameshwara said.



On the provocative statements over the journalist's murder made by political leaders, he said, "I have seen both statements but I can assure you that our police officers will do everything to make sure law and order is maintained and people who are instigating such kind of situations will be dealt with."



When asked about the Sri Rama Sene being reportedly named by the accused in the case, Mr Parameshwara said, "I am not taking the name of any organisation, but any group or individual found to have taken part, we will take action. It is a generalised statement. We are not specific."



Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her Bengaluru home in September last year.



This February, the special investigative team made their first arrest in the case, of Naveen Kumar, who in a statement is said to have been a part of the right wing group.



The group was acquitted in a case of attacking a pub in Mangaluru. Another man, believed to be the shooter, Parshuram Waghmare, had also been photographed with Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik.



The lawyers of the men arrested in connection with the murder of Bengaluru journalist Gauri Lankesh in September last year have claimed that any statements made by the accused were extracted with torture. Right wing groups have alleged that the accused have been treated roughly.Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has denied the allegations. "This question you are putting about our officers on torture... They had arrested some more people. After interrogation, they released them," Mr Kumaraswamy told reporters after an event attended by senior police officers."When they went back to their village they said that police officers have treated them very well. That statement we have seen in the newspapers. Those police officers are not torturing anybody, particularly innocent people," the chief minister said.Mr Kumaraswamy's deputy G Parameshwara said the state will not allow any group to disturb the peace in the southern state. "We are cautioning them that they should not take over the peace of the state," Mr Parameshwara said.On the provocative statements over the journalist's murder made by political leaders, he said, "I have seen both statements but I can assure you that our police officers will do everything to make sure law and order is maintained and people who are instigating such kind of situations will be dealt with."When asked about the Sri Rama Sene being reportedly named by the accused in the case, Mr Parameshwara said, "I am not taking the name of any organisation, but any group or individual found to have taken part, we will take action. It is a generalised statement. We are not specific."Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her Bengaluru home in September last year. This February, the special investigative team made their first arrest in the case, of Naveen Kumar, who in a statement is said to have been a part of the right wing group.The group was acquitted in a case of attacking a pub in Mangaluru. Another man, believed to be the shooter, Parshuram Waghmare, had also been photographed with Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter