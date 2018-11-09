Central Crime Branch Issues Notice To Janardhan Reddy In Bribery Case

Janardhan Reddy has filed two petitions in the Karnataka High Court.

A day after conducting searches at his Ballari residence, the Central Crime Branch here Friday issued notice asking mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy, who is absconding, to appear before it on November 11.

Janardhan Reddy is wanted in connection with money transaction amounting to crores of rupees allegedly linked to a ponzi scheme.

The central crime branch is also hunting for Janardhan Reddy's close aide Ali Khan, who allegedly struck a Rs 20-crore deal with Syed Ahmed Fareed of Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd, a firm accused of involvement in the ponzi scheme, to bail him out of an Enforcement Directorate investigation.

Janardhaa Reddy's lawyer C H Hanumantharaya, who earlier moved a city civil court Friday seeking anticipatory bail plea, told reporters that Reddy would take a call Saturday whether to appear before the CCB or not.

"The bail plea we had filed was withdrawn after the court asked the prosecution to file their objection by Monday.

The court also agreed to hear the victims of the case (Ponzi scheme). Since the matter is coming up on Monday, we will decide whether Reddy should appear before the CCB or not," Mr Hanumantharaya said.

Janardhan Reddy has filed two petitions in the Karnataka High Court.

The first petition pertained to quashing the First Information Report against him stating that it was based on "baseless allegations."

The second plea sought removal of two police officials from investigating the case.

Janardhan Reddy's lawyer R P Chandrashekhar accused the officers of physically torturing the accused in the case to sign on confessional statements implicating Janardhan Reddy and Ali Khan.

He also alleged that there were political interests behind targeting Janardhan Reddy.

Janardhan Reddy has alleged that the investigation was unfair as the accused have been tortured in polic custody, Chandrashekhar said.

Searches continued at Janardhan Reddy's residence in Ballari Thursday which started around 6 am and went on till evening, two days after his confidante Sriramulu's sister J Shantha, a BJP candidate, lost in the bypoll from Ballari Lok Sabha constituency, considered a stronghold of the Reddy brothers.

The Congress won the seat breaking the BJP's hold over Ballari since 2004.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar has said he was absconding and police were looking for him to question him in connection with the case.