Karnataka Polls Will Be A Challenge Without Him: BS Yediyurappa's Son To NDTV

"It's a great opportunity, but party will decide," said BY Vijayendra on contesting from Shikaripura

With Karnataka BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa stepping down from electoral politics and passing the baton to his two sons, the party will face a challenge in the high-stakes state polls later this year, one of them has told NDTV.

"I wish my father had contested one last time. Without him, BJP is without a face and it is a challenge," BY Vijayendra said in an exclusive interview with NDTV. However, the ruling BJP is ahead of other parties and will win more than 130 seats in the 224-seat assembly, he said.

The elections will be the first time that, the BJP state vice-president has been given a state-level responsibility related to elections. He will be heading the committee that organises conventions in all constituencies ahead of the elections.

"BJP is ahead of the Congress. We are working hard in the old Mysuru region," he said, referring to the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) stronghold.

With Mr Yediyurappa's retirement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the central draw, Mr Vijayendra said.

"There is no question of shying from central leaders. We will be asking citizens in Karnataka to vote for Modi. People of Karnataka will vote in the name of Modi. We are wooing people with our central government schemes," he said.

On contesting from his father's constituency, Shikaripura, and whether he would face pressure, he said, "Pressure, yes, of course. My father has been in politics for the last four decades. And Yediyurappa has got a lot of strength from Shikaripura constituency. The cadres, leaders and voters stood like a rock with Yediyurappa in difficult times. It's not easy to replace Yediyurappa. No one can replace him. It's a great opportunity for me. My father has announced that I will be contesting from Shikaripura, but eventually it's for the party to decide."