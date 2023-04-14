Watch: BS Yediyurappa's Son Touches Congress Leader's Feet At Temple

BY Vijayendra is contesting from Shikaripura in next month's assembly elections.

BY Vijayendra, the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, was seen seeking the blessings of Congress veteran G Parameshwara at a temple in Tumkur on Friday.

Mr Vijayendra is contesting from Shikaripura, his father's bastion, in next month's assembly elections.

The 49-year-old's visit to the Siddlingeshwar temple at Yediyur came three days before he is set to file his nomination papers from Shikaripura.

Mr Parameshwara, a former deputy chief minister and a prominent Scheduled Caste leader in Karnataka, was seen blessing Mr Vijayendra.

The BJP has fielded Mr Vijayendra from Shikaripura after much speculation and drama.

Several party workers had demanded that he should contest from Varuna against former chief minister Siddaramaiah, but the central leadership decided against it.

Mr Yediyurappa too had ruled out the possibility of his son taking on Siddaramaiah.

Shikaripura is considered a safe seat for the BJP, as Mr Yediyurappa has won it seven times since 1983.

However, Mr Vijayendra may face some anti-incumbency and resentment from some local leaders who were aspiring for the ticket.

"I am blessed to contest from the constituency that my father represented for 40 years. I am happy to contest from Shikaripur. It is a dream come true for me...It's unfair to say that I've been given a ticket as I am BS Yediyurappa's son," Mr Vijayendra told news agency ANI on Friday.

"Today, BJP has reached every nook and corner of Karnataka because of BS Yediyurappa and other senior leaders. Today, Karnataka is happy with PM Modi's leadership and double-engine government," he added.