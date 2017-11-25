BS Yeddyurappa Demands Probe Into Karnataka BJP Leader's Murder

Karnataka BJP President and former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has demanded a CBI probe into the murder of BJP zila panchayat member from Dharwad, Yogesh Gouda. Mr Gouda was hacked to death last year by a group of men outside the gym he ran in Dharwad. A member of Hebballi constituency, Mr Gouda sustained injuries on the head and neck. His brother was also murdered by a group of men few years ago.Mr Yeddyurappa also wants Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to drop Mines and Geology Minister Vinay Kulkarni from the cabinet for allegedly threatening an advocate who is handling the case, and pressurising Mr Gouda's family and witnesses to change their statements."Threatening the advocate, forcing the family members to change their statement, put pressure on the witnesses, these are grave offences. Yogesh Gouda's wife had written to the Chief Justice of Karnataka to transfer her husband's case to another court. Sri Vinay Kulkarni says he has no role to play in the murder, then why did he speak to Gouda's brother from Deputy Superintendent of Police's mobile phone? BJP demands the immediate removal of Kulkarni for threatening the advocate," he said.Mr Yeddyurappa has also demanded suspension of Deputy Superintendent of Police Tulajappa Sulfi.