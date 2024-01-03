'Anti-Hindu': BJP On Karnataka Man's Arrest In Babri Masjid Riots Case

"Karnataka government is proving again and again that it is an anti-Hindu government."

On the arrest of a person in Karnataka's Hubballi for alleged involvement in the riots after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Tuesday accused the Congress-led state government of being "anti-Hindu".

"Karnataka government is proving again and again that it is an anti-Hindu government. Yesterday in Hubballi, they reopened a 31-year-old case, and Hindu worker Srikant Poojari was arrested; we strongly condemn this," Mr Vijayendra said.

"We are going to hold a huge protest throughout the state, mainly in Freedom Park tomorrow, against the anti-Hindu government and anti-Hindu Chief Minister," he added.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed the opposition's allegation of hate politics in connection with the arrest of a man linked to the riots that took place after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992.

Speaking on the arrest, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked, "What should be done to the wrongdoers? Should we just leave them?"

"We have told the police to dispose of old cases. No innocents have been arrested. We will proceed according to the court's direction," he said while speaking to reporters during his visit to Basapur Airport in Koppa.

The BJP condemned the arrest of the man in Hubbali for his alleged role in the post-Babri demolition riots after 31 years. The Karnataka state unit has called for a protest against the state government.

Speaking on the matter earlier, BJP leader BY Vijayendra said, "They have arrested a Ram bhakt when the state and the whole nation is waiting for January 22. We strongly condemn this." "We are calling for a protest throughout the state against the government and anti-Hindu accusations," he added.

Meanwhile, an effigy of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was burned as a mark of protest against the Hubballi arrest. The demonstration was staged by Peethadheeshwar Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya of Tapaswi Camp in Ayodhya.

The Ayodhya Tapaswi camp Peethadheeshwar, demanded the removal of the Siddaramaiah government and urged bringing the president's rule in the state.

"President's rule is demanded. The Siddaramaiah government should be removed immediately; otherwise, the saints of Ayodhya will march to Karnataka," he said.

"300 Kar Sevaks are being falsely implicated over their alleged involvement in Babri Masjid demolition in 1992," he added.

