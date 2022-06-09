Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Polls, Karnataka's JDS Sends Its MLAs To Hotel

Janata Dal (Secular) with 32 MLAslacks the number to win a Rajya Sabha seat

With just 24 hours left for the Rajya Sabha election, a group of Karnataka MLAs from the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) today moved to a hotel in Bengaluru as part of the party's strategy to ward off 'poaching'.

Of the 32 party MLAs, 20 have already been shifted to the hotel, while the remaining 12 are expected to join them later today.

Six candidates are in the fray for the Rajya Sabha poll to four seats from Karnataka, leading to a heated contest for the fourth seat.

For the four seats up for grabs in the state, the BJP has fielded three candidates, Congress has fielded two candidates, and the Janata Dal (Secular) one.

The Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress, both having vowed to defeat the BJP, are yet to reach an agreement as only one seat is in the contest and both parties have fielded candidates.

"If Congress really wants to defeat the BJP, we have already made an offer of transferring second preferential votes to each other. What else can I do? I have made an open offer, I'm ready for everything for the sake of Karnataka," Mr Kumaraswamy had said yesterday.

Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, noting that Congress had first fielded its second candidate Mansoor Ali Khan, asked the JD(S) to retire its candidate and make its MLAs to vote in favour of his party candidate.

"If JD(S) wanted to defeat BJP, they should not have fielded a candidate after Congress fielded one for the fourth seat," he said.

A candidate needs the support of 45 MLAs to win, and based on their strength in the Legislative Assembly, the BJP with 120 MLAs and Congress with 70 members are sure to win two seats and one seat respectively. The ongoing tussle between the parties is to win the fourth seat.

The six candidates in the fray for Rajya Sabha polls from the state are - Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh and outgoing MLC Lehar Singh Siroya from the BJP, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh and state general secretary Mansoor Ali Khan from the Congress, and former MP D Kupendra Reddy from the JD(S).