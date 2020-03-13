After First Death In India By Coronavirus, 5 Steps Karnataka Announced

The state government today cancelled leaves for all employees of the health department and contract workers. "In the light of prevailing coronavirus outbreak in the state, the Karnataka government has ordered the cancellation of leave for all health department workers and contract employees," Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

All schools and colleges in Karnataka's Kalaburagi - where India's first death has been reported - have been shut for a week. "We have directed all schools and colleges in the city to shut classes for a week, however exams won't be postponed, as a safety measure and prevent the students from being affected by coronavirus symptoms," Kalaburagi deputy commissioner B Sharat told IANS.

The state police have stepped up vigil at check-posts on the border with surrounding districts in the state's northern region and neighbouring Maharashtra in the west. "As a precautionary step, we are regulating movement of people and vehicles from other districts in our state and neighbouring states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to prevent the spread of the disease," Mr Sharat said.

"All malls, cinema halls, pubs, wedding ceremonies and other large gatherings in the state have been banned for another one week," Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said.