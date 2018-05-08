NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Live TVNewsOpinionScheduleCommentsPrevious StatsVideosTweets

After 2 Years, Sonia Gandhi To Hit Campaign Trail In Karnataka

Karnataka assembly elections: Sonia Gandhi will address a rally in Vijaypura at 3 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a rally in the constituency today.

Karnataka | Edited by | Updated: May 08, 2018 13:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
After 2 Years, Sonia Gandhi To Hit Campaign Trail In Karnataka

Sonia Gandhi has not campaigned for almost two years. (File)

Bengaluru:  Two years after she quit an election rally midway in Varanasi, Sonia Gandhi will hit the campaign trail today in Karnataka, where assembly elections will be held on Saturday.  Her chosen spot is Vijayapura -- a constituency which has a date with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

Mrs Gandhi will address a rally in Vijaypura, at 3 pm, two hours after PM Modi.

The 71-year-old UPA chairperson has not been well for some time. She was taken ill during the rally in Varanasi ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and had to be admitted at a Delhi hospital.

She did not take part any campaign since, although elections were held in more than half-a-dozen states -- Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Nagaland. Last December, soon after the Gujarat elections, she handed charge of the Congress to her son Rahul Gandhi.

Mrs Gandhi's joining the campaign in Karnataka is seen as yet another signal of the weight the Congress is giving to the election in the state. Karnataka is among a handful of states the party currently rules and a victory here will come as a huge morale booster ahead of next year's general election.

Up against a tough BJP campaign spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress has deployed all its senior leaders to campaign in Karnataka, keeping Mr Siddaramaiah and the local leaders at the forefront. Yesterday, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was also in Karnataka as part of the campaign.


Comments
Mr Gandhi, who has been flying in and out of Karnataka for the last few months, has decided to camp out there in the last stretch. After an intense campaign in Kolar, he addressed the eminent citizens at an interaction this morning in Bengaluru. Later in the day, he is expected to address a meeting in Chikaballapur and then one in Tumkur, both in south Karnataka.  

Campaigning ends in Karnataka on Thursday and the votes will be counted on May 15 - three days after Saturday's election.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Karnataka Assembly elections 2018Sonia GandhiNarendra Modi
................... Advertisement ...................
................... Advertisement ...................

................................ Advertisement ................................