After 2 Years, Sonia Gandhi To Hit Campaign Trail In Karnataka

Sonia Gandhi has not campaigned for almost two years. (File)

Two years after she quit an election rally midway in Varanasi, Sonia Gandhi will hit the campaign trail today in Karnataka, where assembly elections will be held on Saturday. Her chosen spot is Vijayapura -- a constituency which has a date with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

Mrs Gandhi will address a rally in Vijaypura, at 3 pm, two hours after PM Modi.

The 71-year-old UPA chairperson has not been well for some time. She was taken ill during the rally in Varanasi ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and had to be admitted at a Delhi hospital.



She did not take part any campaign since, although elections were held in more than half-a-dozen states -- Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Nagaland. Last December, soon after the Gujarat elections, she handed charge of the Congress to her son Rahul Gandhi.



Mrs Gandhi's joining the campaign in Karnataka is seen as yet another signal of the weight the Congress is giving to the election in the state. Karnataka is among a handful of states the party currently rules and a victory here will come as a huge morale booster ahead of next year's general election.



Up against a tough BJP campaign spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress has deployed all its senior leaders to campaign in Karnataka, keeping Mr Siddaramaiah and the local leaders at the forefront. Yesterday, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was also in Karnataka as part of the campaign.

