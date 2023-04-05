Actor Kichcha Sudeep To Campaign For BJP In Karnataka, Won't Contest Polls

Kichcha Sudeep also clarified that he won't be contesting in the upcoming elections. (File)

Kichcha Sudeep, popular Kannada superstar, will be campaigning for the BJP in Karnataka. The actor, making the announcement today, said that the ruling party had supported him in hard times.

"BJP supported me in hard times. I will support them now," he said.

He also clarified that he won't be contesting in the upcoming elections.

"I will only campaign for the BJP, not contest the elections," Kichcha Sudeep told reporters.

BJP sources had earlier said that the actor was likely to join the party today in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other party leaders.

Polling in Karnataka will be held on May 10, while counting of votes will take place on May 13.

The BJP government, being led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is going all out to return to power and is stressing on the Kannadigas issue, reservation to the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities by scrapping a religion-based reservation for the Muslim community, a decision which the state government took recently.

The BJP currently has 119 MLAs in the Karnataka assembly, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.