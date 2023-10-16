Accused Of Extortion, Woman Paraded With Footwear Garland: Karnataka Cops

According to police, the woman has allegedly extorted money from several men. (Representational)

A 38-year-old woman accused of extorting several men by honey-trapping them, was allegedly physically assaulted and paraded with footwear garland by a group of angry villagers in Karnataka's Belagavi district, police said on Monday.

The woman was later rescued by the police and admitted to a nearby hospital where she is undergoing treatment for her minor injuries, they said.

The video of the Friday night incident in Ghataprabha village also went viral following which police registered a case and arrested 13 people.

According to police, the woman has allegedly extorted several men by honey-trapping them. A group of people allegedly then went to her house to confront her. They got into a fight and during the altercation, they physically assaulted the woman and made her wear a footwear garland. Thereafter, they paraded her with the garland on the streets of her village.

"We received a call on (emergency number) 112 following which a police team rushed to the spot and rescued the woman. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where she was admitted. She has sustained minor injuries and is currently under treatment," a senior police officer said.

Initially, the woman refused to give a complaint stating it was an internal matter and that they would settle it amongst themselves but as the video of the incident surfaced on social media platforms, she was again persuaded to file a complaint, he said.

Based on the complaint received, a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Belagavi Superintendent of Police Bhimashankar Guled told PTI.

"The woman sustained minor injuries. She is undergoing treatment at a government hospital here. 13 people were booked in connection with the incident and all of them have been arrested in the case," he said.

