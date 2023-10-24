A Huge Political Row In Karnataka Over A District Near Bengaluru

DK Shivakumar's recent announcement that Kanakapura will be a part of Bengaluru has stirred a row.

A contentious issue surrounding the jurisdiction of Kanakapura has come to the fore due to a heated verbal exchange between former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The central point of contention is whether Kanakapura should remain part of Ramanagara district or be integrated into the state capital, Bengaluru.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy accused Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of orchestrating a scheme to regularize alleged illegal activities around Kanakapura.

He questioned the ownership of properties in the area, the prevalence of benami transactions, and the existence of illegal encroachments.

Mr Kumaraswamy vehemently refuted DK Shivakumar's proposal to separate Kanakapura taluk from Ramanagara district and merge it with Bengaluru.

He argued that the people of Kanakapura belong to Bengaluru district, not Ramanagara, and suggested that it was a betrayal to Ramanagara.

Speaking at an event held ahead of the renovation of a temple at Shivanahalli near Kanakapura, Mr Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio and represents Kanakpura, requested the people of Shivanahalli to not sell land to people from Bengaluru.

"You do not belong to Ramanagara district. You belong to Bengaluru. Keep this in mind. I urge the people of Shivanahalli not to sell your assets to Bengalureans. I can't put money into your pockets. I can't provide homes to all. But God has given me the strength to increase the value of your assets by ten times," he said.

DK Shivakumar's plan was met with severe criticism from Kumaraswamy, who accused him of trying to boost property values around Kanakapura and increase his personal treasury.

In response, Mr Shivakumar said that his proposal was legitimate and dismissed Kumaraswamy's claims as a drama aimed at discrediting his intentions.

The dispute over Kanakapura's jurisdiction continues, with strong opinions on both sides regarding its potential impact on the region and its residents.

Kanakapura, about 55 km from Bengaluru, currently comes under the Ramanagara district that was created in 2007 when HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) was the chief minister. Before 2007, Kanakapura was under Bengaluru Rural district.

