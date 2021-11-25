9 Kg Gold, 15 Lakh Cash Found In Raid Of Karanataka Official's Home

Rs 15, 94,000 cash was recovered in the raid. (Representational)

Anti Corruption Bureau (Eastern Zone) conducted raids at Joint Director of Gadag Agriculture Department, TS Rudreshappa's houses at and recovered 9.4 kg gold ornaments, eight acres of agriculture land documents and Rs 15,94,000 cash.

Besides the gold ornaments, cash, land documents, the ACB also recovered three kg silver, two cars, three bikes and home appliances worth Rs 20 lakh, said ACB.

"A total of 9 kg and 400 grams of gold ornaments, 3 kg silver, two cars, 3 bikes, 8 acres agriculture land documents, Rs 15, 94,000 cash and 20 lakh worth of home appliances were recovered during a raid," said ACB.

ACB Eastern zone SP Jayaprakash and a team brought Mr Rudreshappa to his houses in Shivamogga city to show the raid details.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)