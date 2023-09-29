8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Wall Collapsed In Karnataka: Cops

"A wall of the house collapsed on the girl resulting in severe head injury." (Representational)

An eight-year-old girl died after a wall of her house collapsed following heavy rainfall in Karnataka's Bidar district, police said on Friday.

According to the police, Sandhyarani Sanjukumar Kamble sustained severe injury on the head after the wall of the house at Bajolaga village in Bhalki taluk crashed on her on Thursday evening.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital but she was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

"It was raining heavily on Thursday evening. A wall of the house collapsed on the eight-year-old girl resulting in severe head injury and she succumbed," he said.

