3 J&K Students Sent To Judicial Custody Over Pro-Pak Slogans In Karnataka

Three students from Jammu and Kashmir who were detained in Karnataka on Monday have been sent to judicial custody till March 2. The students were detained after they were seen allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans on social media posts on the first anniversary of the suicide bombing in Pulwama last year that killed 40 soldiers.

The police took them away from their college in north Karnataka's Hubballi. The students were moved out for their own safety, senior police officer R Dileep told NDTV.

A First Information Report was filed after the college came to the police with a complaint over alleged seditious act.

There were protests at the court in Hubballi when the students were produced on Monday. The students have been sent to judicial custody in Belagavi, as decided by jail authorities.

Mr Dileep said investigation is going on and there is no pressure from anyone on them.

The Hubballi Bar Association has asked its members not to represent the students. Earlier in the state, the Mysuru Bar Association had also asked its members not to represent a student who carried a "Free Kashmir" poster at a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.