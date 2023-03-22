Karnataka Election 2023: 5 Points On Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy

HD Kumaraswamy was elected to Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996

Karnataka is going to see a triangular fight between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), in the assembly polls this year. While both the national parties are going all-out bid to power, JD(S) is focusing on the regions where it has a strong presence.

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy led a state-wide Panchratna Rath Yatra to garner support for his party. The yatra, which began on November 1 last year, ended in Mysuru on March 26.

Mr Kumaraswamy will be contesting from Channapatna seat this time for a second consecutive term. JD(S) has already announced the first list of 93 candidates for the assembly polls.

Here are five points about HD Kumaraswamy: