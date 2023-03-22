Karnataka Election 2023: 5 Points About Congress Leader DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar is one of the most well-known Congress faces in Karnataka. (File)

DK Shivakumar is one of the most well-known Congress faces in Karnataka. The Congress state chief is a troubleshooter and was crucial to the party forming the government with Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), after the 2018 assembly election.

A prominent leader from the Vokkaliga community, Mr Shivakumar rose to prominence when he contested against HD Deve Gowda from Sathanur seat in the 1985 assembly polls. Though he lost the election, DKS, as he is popularly known, emerged as a strong leader in Karnataka. He was a protege of former Chief Minister SM Krishna, who was also from the Vokkaliga community.

Here are five points about the Congress leader: