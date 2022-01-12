15,617 New Covid Cases In Bengaluru, 44% Higher Than Yesterday

The state reported 10 deaths, out of which 6 were from Bengaluru. (File)

Bengaluru today reported 15,617 fresh Covid cases, a jump of 44 per cent compared to yesterday's numbers (14,473) while Karnataka logged 21,390 new cases with a positivity rate of 10.96%.

The state reported 10 deaths, out of which 6 were from Bengaluru.

Currently, there are 93,009 active cases in the state with Bengaluru amounting to nearly 73,000 of them. About 1,541 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

As many as 300 districts in India are reporting weekly case positivity of more than 5 per cent with Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Gujarat emerging as states of concern, the Union government said today.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to extend Covid guidelines till the end of the month amid spike in cases. Schools in the state are likely to be shut down in all districts where COVID-19 cases are rising.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on the Covid situation via video conferencing in Bengaluru.

On Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had tested Covid positive for the second time.