Three 6-Year-Olds Among Detainees For Allegedly Raping 4-Year-Old In UP

One of the accused is 12 years old and the others are six years old, police said.

Kanpur | | Updated: July 02, 2018 23:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Three 6-Year-Olds Among Detainees For Allegedly Raping 4-Year-Old In UP

A complaint was lodged by the girl's father today against the four minor boys

Kanpur: 

Four minors were detained today for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in the Maharajpur police station area, an officer said.

The girl was playing outside her house on Saturday evening when the boys allegedly lured her away to a secluded spot and raped her, Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Maurya said.

One of the accused is 12 years old and the others are six years old, he added.

A complaint was lodged by the girl's father today, the SHO said.

The girl's father told the police that he was advised against lodging a complaint by the neighbours, but he mustered the courage and informed the police.

The accused were produced before a juvenile court today and sent to a remand home for three days for proper counselling, Maurya said.

Further investigations are underway, he said.

For more Kanpur stories, click here.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kanpur rapeminor raped in KanpurKanpur crime

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................