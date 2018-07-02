Three 6-Year-Olds Among Detainees For Allegedly Raping 4-Year-Old In UP

A complaint was lodged by the girl's father today against the four minor boys

Four minors were detained today for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in the Maharajpur police station area, an officer said.

The girl was playing outside her house on Saturday evening when the boys allegedly lured her away to a secluded spot and raped her, Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Maurya said.

One of the accused is 12 years old and the others are six years old, he added.

A complaint was lodged by the girl's father today, the SHO said.

The girl's father told the police that he was advised against lodging a complaint by the neighbours, but he mustered the courage and informed the police.

The accused were produced before a juvenile court today and sent to a remand home for three days for proper counselling, Maurya said.

Further investigations are underway, he said.

For more Kanpur stories, click here.