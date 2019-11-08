On Camera, UP Cops Pin Man, Thrash Him With Belt For Eloping

Policemen thrash a man after pinning him to a wall in Kanpur

A man is pinned to a concrete pillar and his hands are held down by two policemen as a third hits him with a belt, in footage from Uttar Pradesh that once again highlights police high-handedness in the state.

The victim yells out every time a blow from the heavy leather belt, wielded by the policeman with both his hands, lands on his back.

All this was filmed by a colleague of the policemen in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. They are seen laughing in the video as they thrashed the man.

Reports said the man was brought to the police station after he allegedly helped a girl at his village elope with him.

Instead of taking him inside, the policemen thrashed him with the leather belt outside the building.

"We have ordered a probe. Action will be taken against the policemen," said Kanpur senior police officer Praduman Singh.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.