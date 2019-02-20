Low Intensity Blast On Kalindi Express Near Kanpur, No Casualties

The blast occurred when the train stopped at Barrajpur station around 7.10 pm between Kanpur and Farrukhabad stations.

Kanpur | Edited by | Updated: February 20, 2019 22:27 IST
The Anti-Terrorism Squad is at the spot (Representational)


Kanpur: 

A low intensity blast took place in a toilet of the Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express on Wednesday, officials said. The explosion occurred about 30km from Kanpur.

The blast occurred when the train stopped at Barrajpur station around 7.10 pm between Kanpur and Farrukhabad stations.

No one was injured in the blast however the plywood sheet of the toilet was damaged. The cause of the blast is being investigated. Officials said the explosive is most likely a cracker as there was no widespread damage. News agency ANI shared a video from the spot:

The Anti-Terrorism Squad is at the spot and after they give a nod the train will resume its journey.

Two other lines are helping with the commute.

Further investigation is underway.

