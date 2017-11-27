Job Opportunities At Wildlife Institute Of India, Dehradun

Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun will recruit eligible candidates for Project Associate, Senior Biologist, Research Biologist (Field component), Research Biologist (GIS component), Research Biologist (Genetics component), Project Biologist and Senior Biologist posts. WII will recruit for these 59 temporary positions for two projects and Tiger Cell. Interested candidates can submit their application online at the official website of WII at wii.gov.in before 15 December 2017. 'All eligible interested candidates are advised to follow the latest updates on the WII's website (www.wii.gov.in) for online registration, submission of application and payment of application processing fee, etc.'WII will select candidates on the basis of their performance in written test and interview. The written test for these positions will be conducted at 17centres namely Dehradun, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Lucknow, Bhopal, Delhi/NCR, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram and Ranchi. The written test will be held on 23 December 2017. Interview will be held from 15 to 19 January 2018. Shortlisted candidates should come prepared for staying at least two days in Dehradun for the interview and need to make their own accommodation arrangement to stay, if required.'The result of the written test for Project Associate, Senior Biologist, Research Biologist (all components) and Project Biologist shall be declared and hosted on the Institute's website www.wii.gov.in by the end of December, 2017,' says WII.