WBPSC Clerkship Result For Part One Exam Released. Check Here

PSC Clerkship result: West Bengal Public Service Commission or WBPSC has released the Clerk recruitment examination results. The WBPSC Clerk or Clerkship results have been released online at pscwbapplication.in. Candidates may check the list of candidates qualified for Clerkship (Part-2) examination, 2019, on the basis of the results of the Part-1 of the examination conducted on January 25, 2020 have been released online today. The WBPSC Clerk result has been arranged in ascending order of roll numbers on the official website.

WBPSC Clerk Result: Check here

Candidates who are searching for their WBPSC Clerk result may check the same here from the direct link:

LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR CLERKSHIP (PART-II) EXAMINATION, 2019

Before this, the WPPSC has released the answer keys to the MCQ paper of the January examination in February. Candidates were given chance to raise objections at pscwbapplication.in and wbpsc.gov.in till February 13.

According to a statement released by the WBPSC regarding the Clerkship, mark of the last qualified general candidates is 65.00 and the same is 43.00 for OBC-A candidates.

Marks obtained by the last qualified candidates:

UR - 65.00

OBC-A - 43.00

OBC-B - 56.33

SC - 48.67

SC (LD&CP) - 5.33

ST - 29.67

PH(LV) - 0.33

PH (HI) - 0.33

PH (LD&CP) - 26.67

Ex Serviceman - 1.33

MSP - 0.33

WBPSC syllabus, admit card and other details regarding the part 2 of Clerkship will be released online on the official website of the Commission. Candidates are advised to check the official website for further updates on PSC Clerkship recruitment.

