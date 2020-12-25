UPSC Likely To Hold Recruitment Test For Filling Vacancies In Health Ministry, Others

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified to fill vacancies in various ministries and departments through interviews or a recruitment test. "The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by an interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PH-40 marks, out of the total marks of an interview being 100," the UPSC has said.
Application forms for the recruitment are available on the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.
The last date for submission of application is January 14, 2021.
UPSC Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details
- Engineer and Ship Surveyor-cum- Deputy Director General (Technical), Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Shipping: 5 posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor( Oto-Rhino-Laryngology(ENT) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 4 posts
- Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Anatomy) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 9 posts
- Dialysis Medical Officer (DMO) Dr. R.M.L Hospital, New Delhi, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 5 posts
- Assistant Clinical Embryologist, Safdarjung Hospital, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 1 post
- Deputy Superintending Archaeological Engineer, Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture: 3 posts
- Director (Conservation), Archaeological Survey of India, ministry of Culture: 1 post
- Junior Scientific Officer, National Centre of Organic Farming, Ghaziabad, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare: 1 post