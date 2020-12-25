UPSC Likely To Hold Recruitment Test For Filling Vacancies In Health Ministry, Others

UPSC recruitment 2020: Apply online on or before January 14

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified to fill vacancies in various ministries and departments through interviews or a recruitment test. "The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by an interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PH-40 marks, out of the total marks of an interview being 100," the UPSC has said.

Application forms for the recruitment are available on the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

Apply Online

Job Notification

The last date for submission of application is January 14, 2021.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details