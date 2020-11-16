UPSC Notifies Vacancies In Various Ministries

UPSC recruitment 2020: Apply online at upsc.gov.in; last date is December 3

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified vacancies in Health Ministry, Tourism Ministry and Ministry of Jal Shakti. Candidates meeting required eligibility conditions set by the UPSC and having work experience can fill and submit the online recruitment application form at UPSC website latest by December 3. After submitting the application form, candidates can print it and the option to print the application form will be available till December 4.

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25 either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa or master credit or debit card. SC, ST, PH and women candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details

Public Health Specialist Grade III in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 17 vacancies

Assistant Professor or Senior Tutor in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 1 vacancy

Medical Officer in Farakka Barrage Project, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti: 2 vacancies

Staff Nurse in Farakka Barrage Project, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti: 2 vacancies

Assistant Director in Ministry of Tourism: 13 vacancies

