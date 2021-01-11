UPSC Notifies 54 Vacancies In Health Ministry

UPSC recruitment 2020: Apply online on or before January 28

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications to fill 54 vacancies in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The application forms are available on the website of the Commission. Candidates can fill and submit the forms on the website of UPSC till January 28.

Apply Online

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy): 6 posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Medical Gastroenterology): 7 posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Ophthalmology): 13 posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Obseretrics and Gynaecology): 19 posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Cardiology): 2 posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Surgery): 1 post

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery): 6 posts

Candidates with MBBS, Post Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality having minimum three years' teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super Specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the first Post Graduate degree are eligible for the posts.

Apart from these posts, the UPSC has also notified vacancies in Assistant Director(Ballistics), Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi and Assistant Director (Shipping) Department of Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizers.