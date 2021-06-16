UPSC Indian Forest Service Main Exam Result Declared

UPSC IFoS 2020 main exam result declared at upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the main written exam result of the Indian Forest Services exam 2020. "On the basis of the results of the Indian Forest Services (Main) Examination, 2020 held by the Union Public Service Commission from 28th February, 2021 to 7th March, 2021, the candidates with the under mentioned Roll Numbers have qualified for Personality Test for selection to the Indian Forest Service Examination-2020 (Group 'A')," the Commission has said.

UPSC Indian Forest Service Exam Interview List

The interview will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

"The e-Summon Letter for Personality Test (interview) of the candidates will be made available in due course," the UPSC has informed candidates.

"The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, EWS, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test," it has added.

The preliminary exams for Indian Forest Service and Civil Services are held together. Candidates who qualify in these exams are shortlisted for the main exam.

The main exam for the Civil Services was held in October and the interview will begin on August 2.

Click here for more Jobs News