IES, ISS Exam 2021 In July; 26 Posts To Be Filled

UPSC will conduct the Indian Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service on July 16.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Indian Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service exam on July 16. Registration for this exam is open. Candidates can fill the application forms available on the official website of the UPSC till April 27.

Apply Online

The exams will be held for recruitment to Junior Time Scale of the Indian Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service.

A total of 26 vacancies will be filled out of which 15 are in Indian Economic Service and 11 in Indian Statistical Service.

Regarding the age limit, the UPSC has said that, "a candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on 1st August, 2021."

For the Indian Economic Service candidate must have obtained a Post-Graduate Degree in Economics, Applied Economics, Business Economics or Econometrics.

For the Indian Statistical Service must have obtained a Bachelor's Degree with Statistics, Mathematical Statistics or Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a Master's degree in Statistics, Mathematical Statistics or Applied Statistics.

The application fee is Rs 200. "All female candidates and candidates belonging to scheduled cases/ scheduled tribes and persons with benchmark disability are not required to pay any fee. no fee exemption is, however, available to OBC/EWS candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee," the UPSC has said.

Click here for more Jobs News