Engineering Services Prelims Exam On January 5. Admit Card Released

UPSC ESE admit card @upsc.gov.in: Know how to download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Engineering Services preliminary exam (ESE) which is scheduled to be held on January 5. The admit cards are available on the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

Download ESE admit card

This year a total of 495 vacancies have been announced in various group A and group B services in civil, mechanical, electrical and electronics & telecommunications discipline. Candidates will be selected to the Engineering Services on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and personality test.

The preliminary exam will consist of two objective type (multiple choices) questions papers and carrying a maximum of 500 marks. Only those who qualify the preliminary exam will be eligible to take the main exam.

The main exam will consist two conventional type papers in Engineering Discipline specific with duration of three hours and maximum marks of 600.

The personality test will carry a total of 200 marks. Candidates who qualify the prelims and the main exam will be eligible for the personality test. The number of candidates to be summoned for Personality Test will be about twice the number of vacancies to be filled.

Click here for more Jobs News