UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims On February 21, Admit Card Released

UPSC Combined geo-scientist exam on February 21. Admit card released.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards of the Combined Geo-Scientist preliminary exam which is scheduled to be held on February 21. The admit cards are available on the official website of the UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The Combined Geo-Scientist is held to select candidates for appointment to Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist posts in Geological Survey of India in the Ministry of Mines and Junior Hydrogeologist (Scientist B) post in the Central Ground Water Board in the Ministry of Water Resources.

UPSC Admit Card

As per the exam notice, the preliminary exam will be held at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Delhi, Dispur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Prayagraj, Shillong, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram.

Selection through Geo-Scientist exam will be through a computer based test which will be for selection of candidates for the descriptive exam; a descriptive exam, also known as the main exam and the interview.

The main exam will be held at Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Shimla.

This year a total of 40 vacancies will be filled in various posts in Geological Survey of India and Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources.

The result of the previous geo-scientist exam was released in November, 2020.

Click here for more Jobs News