UPSC To Notify Combined Geo-Scientist Exam Details Today

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will announce the details of the Combined Geo-Scientist exam today. The preliminary exam will be held on February 21, 2021. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms, which will be available on the website of the Commission, till October 27. Meanwhile, the main exam for Geo-Scientist selection which was notified in 2019 will be held on October 17 and 18. Admit cards for the exam have already been released.

The Combined Geo-Scientist is held to select candidates for appointment to Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist posts in Geological Survey of India in the Ministry of Mines and Junior Hydrogeologist (Scientist B) post in the Central Ground Water Board in the Ministry of Water Resources.

The selection process comprises three stages: the preliminary exam, the main exam and the interview. The preliminary exam will be a computer based test and will have two papers. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam. Marks secured in the preliminary examination will also be counted for deciding the final merit along with the marks obtained in the main exam and the interview.

The previous exam was held on January, 2020 and the result was announced in February.

