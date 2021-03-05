Uttar Pradesh PCS 2021: Registration Concludes, What’s Next?

UP PCS 2021 registration process concludes today.

The registration process for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh PCS or the combined upper subordinate services exam concludes today. The recruitment is being held by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for filling 400 vacancies in various posts like Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Block Development Officer.

The Commission will also conduct an exam for the selection of Assistant Conservator of Forest and Range Forest Officer posts along with the UP PCS 2021 exam.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam, a main exam and personal interview.

Candidates whose applications get accepted will be issued admit card to appear in the exam. "The Date and Centre of Examination, decided by the Commission, will be intimated to the candidates by means of their e-Admission certificate," the UPPSC has said.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be admitted to the main exam. These candidates have to fill another application form.

Candidates will appear in the main exam against the same roll number allotted to them in the preliminary exam. "Candidates should carefully note that they will have to appear in the main examination against the same roll number allotted for the preliminary examination," the UPPSC has said.

Candidates who qualify the main written exam will be called for the interview.

