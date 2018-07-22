UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2018 Released @ Uppsc.up.nic.in; Download Now

UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2018: Download From Uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2018: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC LT admit card 2018 yesterday and available online for download on the official website uppsc.nic.in. UPPSC had earlier invited application for more than 10000 LT Grade posts for which more than 7 lakh candidates have applied. According to Hindunstan Hindi daily, the UPPSC LT Grade examination will be held in 1,760 centres in 39 districts across Uttar Pradesh. UPPSC website is down after the release of the UPPSC LT admit card 2018.

Candidates who are searching for UPPSC LT Grade admit card 2018 may directly access the admit card download link here: UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2018

Out of the total 10768 vacant posts, 5404 vacancies are available in women branch. Candidates with bachelor's degree and in the age group of 21-40 years were allowed to apply for the post.

UPPSC LT exam will be held on July 29.

Detailed syllabus for the UPPSC written exam (objective type) for selecting candidates is available online.

UPPSC LT Admit Card: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your UPPSC LT admit card from the official website:

Step I : Visit the official UPPSC website: www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step II : Click on the admit card link for the exam on the home page.

Step III : Enter your Candidate Registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code correctly.

Step four: Click on 'Download Admit Card'.

