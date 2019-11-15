Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Announces Computer Assistant Recruitment

UPPSC Computer Assistant recruitment 2019: Apply online on or before December 16

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited application for recruitment to Computer Assistant post. Candidates who have passed the Intermediate examination with Diploma in Computer Science from a recognized Institute/ University or Intermediate with the "O" level diploma from DOEACC or NIELIT Society are eligible to apply. Applicants must be between 18-40 years of age. A total of 14 vacancies are open for recruitment.

UPPSC would select candidates for the Computer Assistant post through two exams. "There shall be one question paper in first phase, written examination which will be objective type and multiple choice. Time period of question paper shall be 01 hour 30 minutes. There shall be total 100 question in question paper of 100 marks," reads the job notice released by the Commission.

The written exam would comprise questions from general Hindi, general mental ability, general knowledge and computer knowledge.

"On the basis of above said examination 10 times of candidates of total Vacant posts shall qualify for Hindi typing (on computer) test on merit basis," it adds further. The Hindi typing test would be second phase exam which would be qualifying in nature.

