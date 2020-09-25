UP Government Launches 'U-Rise' Portal To Guide Students Get Jobs

UP government launches 'U-RISE' for students.

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched U-Rise portal to help students in getting jobs. The U-RISE or the Unified Reimagined Innovation For Students Empowerment portal will provide career counselling assistance to students. The portal has been developed jointly by the Department of Technical Education, Department, Training, Employment and the Skill Development Mission along with the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow.

Terming it historic, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said it is the biggest reform programme in the education sector after the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Mr Adityanath said the UP is the first state to have launched a portal like this and added that it would benefit about 20 lakh students getting vocational and technical education.

The portal will have e-content, e-library and online courses.

Apart from this there would be online exams, digital content, digital assessment, digital examination papers, internship and information and updates will be provided to candidates through webinars and recorded video content on employment.

"In the first phase of U-Rise, polytechnics, vocational and skill development have been associated on this portal. In the second phase, a target has been set to link all the engineering universities of the state," an official statement said.