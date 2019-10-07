Home Minister Interacts With Probationers Of Indian Police Service 2018 Batch

The minister said there is a need for bringing a positive change in the public perception about police.

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah interacted with the probationers of the 2018 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) here today. Addressing the probationers, Mr Shah encouraged them to be proud to be part of a service that is continuously working to ensure safety and security of the people. He said that contrary to the image of police portrayed in popular culture, it is these officers, from top to bottom, who are responsible for maintaining law & order and safeguarding the internal security of the country.

He said that there is a need for bringing a positive change in the public perception about police.

Mr Shah said that for developing a positive image of police, it is necessary that young probationers focus on discharging their official duties honestly and make positive contribution for the betterment of the society.

Giving his views on reforms in the policing system, the Home Minister said that reforming the system does not mean shunning the traditional ways of policing totally, rather it is a continuous process of adaptation of the old methods to address new challenges.

He noted that the challenges faced by societies change, and so should the responses to them, from laws to technology.

Mr Shah said that the government is committed to police reforms and encouraged the probationers to individually carry out small yet important improvements in local police functioning, wherever they were posted.



He expounded on the changing role of police and said that the colonial role of police as an agent of fear is not the reality of today.

Mr Shah called for a conceptual change in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and said that the amended code must be in line with India being a Welfare State.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.